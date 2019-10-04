Drug bust in Brooklyn Park motel results in 3 arrests

On October 2, 2019, Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Northern District’s Tactical Narcotics Team and Tactical Patrol Units conducted surveillance at the Park Plaza Motel in reference to complaints of drug activity. Detectives conducted a traffic stop at Ritchie Highway and Hanover Street, and during that stop detectives observed a small yellow plastic vial near the suspect’s feet. Detectives searched the vehicle and located a total of 52 plastic vials each containing suspected crack-cocaine. The occupants of the vehicle (Nevada Gerrard Williams and Jennifer Lynn Smoot) were arrested and charged.

Detectives continued surveillance at the motel and learned that the other occupant in the room, Nicole Lynn Childress, had an open arrest warrant. When suspect Childress left the room she was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. A search and seizure warrant for the motel room was granted and served resulting in the following being seized from the motel room:

2.27 grams suspected crack-cocaine, 2.18 grams suspected marijuana, CDS paraphernalia (scale and packaging materials), $7941.00 in US Currency



Charged:

Nevada Gerrard Williams | 46 | 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road, Baltimore

Charges:

Possession CDS Crack-Cocaine

Possession CDS with Intent Crack-Cocaine

Charged:

Jennifer Lynn Smoot | 42 | 3600 block of 9th Street, Baltimore

Charges:

Possession CDS Crack-Cocaine

Possession CDS with Intent Crack-Cocaine

Possession CDS Paraphernalia

Charged:

Nicole LynnChildress | 34| 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road, Baltimore

Charges:

Possession CDS Crack-Cocaine

Possession CDS with Intent Crack-Cocaine

Possession CDS Paraphernalia

