“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Nationals

Department of Aging offering adult caregiver workshop

| October 22, 2019, 04:39 PM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce an upcoming Caregiver Educational Workshop.

Kim Burton will present “Caregiver Mindfulness” on November 14, 2019, 6:30-8:30 pm at the Pascal Senior Activity Center, 125 Dorsey Rd, Glen Burnie. For information or to register for this workshop, call 410-222-4375, or register online at http://www.aacounty.org/aging.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

All workshops are presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

The 2019-2020 workshops are sponsored by Annapolitan Assisted Living, Somerford Place Annapolis, Spring Arbor Assisted Living, HeartHomes Assisted Living and Alzheimer’s Care, Maryland Relay, Johns Hopkins Geriatric Workforce Program, Staveley & Sallitto Elder Law, Morningside House of Friendship, Brightview Senior Living, Genesis Health Care, ComForCare Home Care of Glen Burnie, Senior Helpers, Synergy Home Care, and Soleil Pharmacy.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event.  TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.  All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here