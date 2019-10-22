Department of Aging offering adult caregiver workshop

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce an upcoming Caregiver Educational Workshop.

Kim Burton will present “Caregiver Mindfulness” on November 14, 2019, 6:30-8:30 pm at the Pascal Senior Activity Center, 125 Dorsey Rd, Glen Burnie. For information or to register for this workshop, call 410-222-4375, or register online at http://www.aacounty.org/aging.

Content Continues Below

All workshops are presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

The 2019-2020 workshops are sponsored by Annapolitan Assisted Living, Somerford Place Annapolis, Spring Arbor Assisted Living, HeartHomes Assisted Living and Alzheimer’s Care, Maryland Relay, Johns Hopkins Geriatric Workforce Program, Staveley & Sallitto Elder Law, Morningside House of Friendship, Brightview Senior Living, Genesis Health Care, ComForCare Home Care of Glen Burnie, Senior Helpers, Synergy Home Care, and Soleil Pharmacy.

Anyone needing accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339, or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS