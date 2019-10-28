Crownsville fire displaces 2 along with their dogs

On Sunday, October 27 2019 at 8:40am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a house on fire in the 700 block of Oser Dr. in the Arden community of Crownsville.

First arriving units arrived to find the back of the split foyer home on fire and the owner of home outside with his two dogs.

A Fire Task Force and a Water Supply Task Force were requested due to the amount of fire upon arrival and the area not having fire hydrants. A total of 61 firefighters, including mutual aid from the Annapolis Fire Department, were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. It took approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The Red Cross was requested to the scene to assist the two adults and two dogs who have been displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. One firefighter was transported to the hospital in good condition with a medical complaint.

Photos: Mike Hugg Media

