County Executive Pittman to hold town hall on Monday to discuss Laurel Racetrack

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will host a conversation about plans to rebuild Laurel Racetrack as a regional entertainment destination with all-new facilities and commercial development. The town hall meeting will take place on Monday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the racetrack, in the Ruffian Room. Attendees should enter through the clubhouse entrance.

“The recently-announced plan to rebuild both Pimlico and Laurel Park has a major impact on Anne Arundel County, particularly the neighborhoods of Maryland City and Russet,” said County Executive Pittman. “I support the concept and I believe that residents and local elected officials should have an opportunity to ask questions and provide input. That’s the purpose of this town hall.”

Pittman will be joined at the meeting by representatives of the Maryland Jockey Club, who will give a brief presentation of the plans for Laurel Park. County Executive Pittman has also invited members of the County Council and the Anne Arundel County delegation of the General Assembly to attend the meeting.

