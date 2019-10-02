Construction of Hancock’s Resolution Visitor Center to begin

The Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks along with the Department of Public Works issued notice to proceed to begin construction of the Hancock’s Resolution Visitor Center.

“We are pleased to continue the legacy of historic preservation and educational use at Hancock’s Resolution,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “The addition of the visitor center will enhance the park experience, and finally give this old farm a barn.”

Hancock’s Resolution, an 18th century historic site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail. The Friends of Hancock’s Resolution operate the park which is open Sundays from April through October. The Visitor Center/Barn will allow the Park to stay open during the winter months and the ability to provide additional educational programs and exhibits throughout the year. The Friends of Hancock’s Resolution are excited to “have a farm with a barn”.

The $1.68 M project includes the construction of the Visitor Center, parking lots and associated site improvements. The Capital Project was funded through County funds, the State of Maryland Capital Grants Program and DNR Program Open Space grants. The project design team was led by Gannett Flemming and the general contractor is Plano Coudon. The project is expected to be completed in April 2020.

Please visit www.aacounty.org/RecParks/ or their Facebook page for more information.

