Congressman Elijah Cummings dies at age 68

US Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore, died early this morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He was 68 years old.

Cummings was a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as chairman of House Oversight and Reform Committee and had been battling health issues over the past few years. Recently he was seen using a cane due to a past infection in his knee.

Prior to running for Congress in 1996, Cummings served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1983. The Congressman was popular with his constituents and the closest election he faced was in 2014 when he won with 69.9% of the vote.

Recently, Cummings was a target for President Trump when the President called Baltimore (Cummings district) a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

Cummings had three children and was married to Maya Rockeymoore Cummings who unsuccessfully ran for Governor of Maryland in 2017 and is now the Chairman of the Maryland Democratic Party.

Details surrounding his death have not been released.

Local politicians and leaders expressed their condolences.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings, who was a fierce advocate for civil rights and for Maryland for more than three decades.

Congressman Cummings leaves behind an incredible legacy of fighting for Baltimore City and working to improve people’s lives. He was a passionate and dedicated public servant whose countless contributions made our state and our country better.

Maryland’s First Lady and I ask Marylanders to join us in praying for his loved ones, his constituents, and his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives.

–Governor Larry Hogan

Congressman Elijah Cummings was a dedicated public servant for 36 years, a trailblazer who was unafraid to speak up for what he believed in and the people he represented. His passing will undoubtedly be felt by the people of Baltimore and by people all across our state and nation.

It is times like these that we put politics aside and remember a man who deeply cared for the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland. My wife Monica and I, and our entire family, join with many others in praying for Rep. Cummings’ friends and family, especially his wife Maya, that they find comfort in his legacy during this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace.

–Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford

Today, the nation awoke to the news of the unexpected passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings. Mr. Cummings was a legendary son of Baltimore. An extraordinary Marylander. A great and historically consequential American and he will be missed.

There are so many ways to describe this remarkable man who grew up in the most modest of circumstances, rose to once-unimaginable heights of political power, and never, ever stopped fighting to give others the very same opportunities he had. In the days to come, we will assemble our thoughts and do the best we can to do justice to the life and golden legacy of Elijah Cummings.

Today, however, I’ll simply say that we’ve lost our friend at a time when our city, state and country needs his voice and his moral clarity more than ever before. There will never be another Elijah Cummings. For the good of our embattled nation, however, and for the countless children and families who would have long been forgotten if not for Elijah’s good fight, we must try so much harder to live up to the values that defined his life.”

–Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot

My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings. I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!

–President Donald J. Trump

Congressman Cummings and I shared a city, an alma mater, a love of the law and a life of public service. I am deeply saddened by his passing, and my prayers today are with his family and loved ones – and the people of Baltimore.

I have lost a friend and a colleague. The death of Chairman Cummings leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts, in our Maryland and in our Congress.Quite possibly no elected official mattered so much to his constituents.

Congressman Cummings guaranteed a voice to so many who would otherwise not have one, and stood as a symbol for the heights one could reach if they paid no mind to obstacles, naysayers and hate. His commitment to his city and country was unwavering, as will be my lasting respect for him.

–US Senator Ben Cardin

At a time of chaos and division, our friend Elijah Cummings stood strong as a man of principle, unity, dignity, and compassion. His insatiable thirst for justice was rooted in his core. Maryland has lost a beloved son and our nation a hero of our times.

–US Senator Chris Van Hollen

I was shocked to learn this morning that Congressman Elijah Cummings passed away last night. I know that I am one of millions this morning who is deeply saddened, filled with love, and forever strengthened.

We are saddened because we must continue the struggle without him. We are filled with love because that’s what Elijah spread in response to hate, from his childhood as a victim of a white mob who opposed integration of a swimming pool to his final year as the target of hate bias by the President of the United States. We are strengthened because Elijah’s example and Elijah’s spirit are forever embedded within us.

Please join me in holding his wife Maya, all of his family, and all of the Baltimore region in the light. And please take some time today to read about Elijah’s work and ponder its meaning during these difficult times for our country.

–County Executive Steuart Pittman

As millions of others did today, Julie and I awoke to the news of the passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings. Our hearts ache for his widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and children.

Just six months after the passing of Speaker Mike Busch, we’ve lost another champion of the people. Our state and nation have lost a great leader. He was a spokesman for right, wrong, and equality in the Halls of Congress. He stood up to the powerful for every citizen.

He served a dozen years in the Maryland General Assembly as a Delegate before his 23 years in Washington. He remained a friend to Annapolis as a member of the Board of Visitors at the United States Naval Academy. He may have been a player on the national stage, but he was a friend to our City in his public votes and private actions.

He will be missed.

–Mayor Gavin Buckley