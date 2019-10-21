Colonial Players to present The White Rose

The Colonial Players, Inc. of Annapolis, Maryland is pleased to announce their upcoming fall production of Lillian Garret-Groag’s The White Rose, directed by Alex Brady.

While most in the world know the infamous names of many associated with Germany in the 1940s, many may find the name of Sophie Scholl unknown. The White Rose follows the true story of Sophie and a group of German students at the University of Munich who chose to actively resist the Nazi regime, at great personal cost. Anonymously publishing pamphlets under the title of “The White Rose,” these pamphlets were distributed throughout Germany and Austria from 1942 to 1943. The audience will be led into a complex tale filled with questions of loyalty, patriotism, and what it means to stand up for what you believe. The White Rose is an intense and devastating drama confronting a reality that should never be forgotten.

First-time director Alex Brady directs the show not just through a historical lens, but through a personal one as well, being of German descent. Brady grew up hearing the stories of his grandmother’s youth during war in Germany, and found himself often grappling with his own questions of what it means to be German in a post-Nazi world. Just as one character confronts their own ideas of loyalty and allegiance to the Reich, so too has this production allowed Alex to confront his own family’s role in the Nazi occupation, raising a question that rings perhaps louder today than in recent memory: “What would I have done?”

The White Rose offers a night of powerful, gripping theater. Performances will run October 25 – November 16, 2019, and are held Thursdays through Sundays at our historic theater-in-the-round in the heart of downtown Annapolis. Tickets for The White Rose are $23 for Adults, and $18 for Seniors, Students, and Military. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.thecolonialplayers.org, or by calling the Box Office at 410-268-7373, and selecting option 2. Already excited for more? Season Subscriptions are still available for a limited time.

