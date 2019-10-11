“Herrmann
City of Annapolis to host Career and College Readiness Workshop on October 19th

| October 11, 2019, 01:25 PM

Author Valarie Austin will conduct a workshop at Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis on October 19. The “Career & College Readiness Workshop” is targeted to teens and young adults. It is free and open to the public.

The Office of Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and the Department of Recreation and Parks are hosting the workshop on Saturday, October 19th, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Ln, Annapolis, MD 21403.

This event is part of Mayor Gavin Buckley’s “One Annapolis” initiative. The discussion will engage young adults about the tools, knowledge, and skills that they need to navigate selecting careers, choosing the appropriate schooling and making smart financial decisions about college.

Austin is the author of The Student’s Comprehensive Guide For College & Other Life Lessons. The presentation is ideal for high school/college-bound students and their parents/guardians.  Learn more about Valarie Austin at her website. The event will include a book signing.

Contact the Recreation center directly at 410-263-7958 for more information. Registration is encouraged for the workshop HERE.

