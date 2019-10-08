City deals blow to businesses with changes to holiday parking

A parking program that was gift to shoppers and a boon for local businesses initiated by former Mayor Ellen Moyer back in 2001 is changing. In keeping with the holiday spirit, the Moyer administration allowed two free hours at all the metered parking spaces in downtown Annapolis between Thanksgiving and New Years. The meters were bagged. It was seen as a boost to local businesses that tend to struggle in the winter months, and a gift to shoppers.

Content Continues Below

This year, it is changing a bit.

This year, the City will only offer the 2-hours of free parking for the 4 weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and it will only be offered Thursdays through Sundays. The meters will be in effect at other times.

And this year there is another catch. The City will provide a special code to activate the two hours of free parking via the Parkmobile App. Drivers will be able to extend the 2-hour free parking with an additional 2-hour paid parking, via the app. The code has not been released yet.

For visitors and residents to downtown Annapolis that are unaware of the special code, they will utilize the meters as normal.

The City also sent out a press release yesterday reminding residents and visitors that parking fines have increased (typically doubled across the board) and your basic parking ticket (expired meter) is now $50.00.

Keep in mind that there are more than a dozen spaces on West Street that used to be free parking, but now require you to pay by the Parkmobile App. There are no meters in these spots and the only form of payment is the parking app.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB