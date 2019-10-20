“Herrmann
Car crashes through Davidsonville Country Market

| October 20, 2019, 09:56 AM

Photo: AACoFD

Last night, shortly before 1:00am, a vehicle crashed through the Davidsonville Country Market at the intersection of Central Avenue and MD 424 in Davidsonville.

Initial reports suggest that the vehicle traveled completely through the market and severed the main support beam of the structure.

The driver of the car has been identified as a 50 year old male who was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with what are believed to be life threatening conditions.

