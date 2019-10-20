Car crashes through Davidsonville Country Market

Last night, shortly before 1:00am, a vehicle crashed through the Davidsonville Country Market at the intersection of Central Avenue and MD 424 in Davidsonville.

Initial reports suggest that the vehicle traveled completely through the market and severed the main support beam of the structure.

The driver of the car has been identified as a 50 year old male who was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with what are believed to be life threatening conditions.

Vehicle into the #Davidsonville Country Market, 801 Central Ave W around 12:47 a.m. | mid 50's male driver was removed in about 90 minutes | transported by @MDSP helicopter to the trauma center at UM Prince George's w/ possibly life-threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/U01gSXEmOo — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) October 20, 2019

Additional daylight pictures of last night’s vehicle into the #Davidsonville Country Market, 801 Central Ave W courtesy of @WBVFD2. The adult male driver sustained critical possibly life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/vtWLzlphOf — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) October 20, 2019

