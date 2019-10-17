Burgers and Bands (and Baklava?) for Suicide Prevention coming to Annapolis this Sunday

Burgers and Bands for Suicide Prevention, the family-friendly music festival that has taken Severna Park by storm for the past three years is coming to Annapolis for the first time on Ocotber 20th. The event will feature three stages with music from The Kelly Bell Band, The Great Heights Band, Mojo Bozo’s Electric Circus, Area 301, Mac & Blue, D’Vibe & Conga, Dean Rosenthal and more.

There will be bouncy houses, art activities, a silent auction, door prizes and the best food in Annapolis. Because the event is being held at the Byzantium Event Center on Riva Road the organizers are referring to the Annapolis event as Burgers, Bands and Baklava. All of the food is being prepared by the same team that brings you the Annapolis Greek Festival every year. There will be burgers and fries but there will also be gyros, baklava and a selection of Greek Cuisine.

Content Continues Below

The event was created by Ann Brennan and her son Ethan to raise awareness about mental health and to help people in the community see that they are not alone. The funds raised at the event will be used to create mental health initiatives at schools throughout the county. The organization has awarded grants to create mindfulness programs, calming boxes and sensory paths in local elementary schools. They have funded counseling for the counselors at a local middle school and they have funded speakers and support groups at local high schools.

Ann Brennan said, “Burgers and Bands is a celebration of life. It’s a celebration of the spirit of our community and how willing people are to help others when they are struggling with depression, anxiety or other mental health issues. And for us personally, it’s a celebration of hope because our son Ethan fought depression and won.”

Please join the Burgers and Bands for Suicide Prevention team on October 20th from 12-8pm. Learn more or buy your tickets at www.burgersandbands.org.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB