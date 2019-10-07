Brooklyn Park traffic stop leads to drug and weapons arrest

On October 7, 2019 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Doris Avenue and 4th Street in Brooklyn for a registration violation.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle gave false names to the officer; and once their true identifies were learned it was discovered both had active arrest warrants.

Upon searching the vehicle a loaded .38 caliber handgun was located along with suspected crack cocaine. Both suspects are prohibited possessors of firearms and ammunition.

The driver, identified as Eugene Thompson of Annapolis, admitted the handgun was his and did not belong to the second suspect who was identified as Antoine Scott of Baltimore.

Arrested:

Eugene Thompson | 46 | 200 block of Croll Drive | Annapolis, Maryland

Charges :

Possession of a handgun related charges

CDS possession

Arrested:

Antoine Scott | 31 | 3900 block of 8th Street | Baltimore, Maryland

Charges:

CDS Possession

