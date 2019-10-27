BONUS PODCAST: What is the plan for City Dock? We get the answers!

City Dock in Annapolis has been studied to death. About the only thing that everyone can agree upon is that a parking lot is not the best use.

Last year, after a political firestorm placed City Dock on an endangered watchlist by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the parties came together. The City of Annapolis, the non-profit Historic Annapolis, and all of the various constituents (92 of them) have been working for nearly a year to re-imagine the area and are about to release that plan for adoption and implementation.

This plan has a great chance of working for a number of reasons. Have a listen as we talk about it with Eileen Fogarty and Bill Kardash who are the co-chairs of the City Dock Action Committee!

