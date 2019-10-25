“Herrmann
BONUS PODCAST: Have you noticed the changes at the Annapolis Towne Centre?

| October 25, 2019, 08:52 AM

Have you noticed?  The Annapolis Towne Centre is changing! More live music…pop up shops…art exhibitions…a car show…a Fall Fest…a Fire & Ice Winter Festival…and a new Santa’s Workshop.

Yes, as the area’s premiere shopping center celebrates its 10th year, changes are afoot. The Annapolis Towne Center is more of a community  gathering place where you can shop, rather than the other way around.

Have a listen as we speak with Heather Ernst, the Marketing Director who is making it all happen!

LINKS:

