BONUS PODCAST: Have you noticed the changes at the Annapolis Towne Centre?
Have you noticed? The Annapolis Towne Centre is changing! More live music…pop up shops…art exhibitions…a car show…a Fall Fest…a Fire & Ice Winter Festival…and a new Santa’s Workshop.
Content Continues Below
Yes, as the area’s premiere shopping center celebrates its 10th year, changes are afoot. The Annapolis Towne Center is more of a community gathering place where you can shop, rather than the other way around.
Have a listen as we speak with Heather Ernst, the Marketing Director who is making it all happen!
