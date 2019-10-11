“Herrmann
Bladensburg High teacher from Annapolis charged with sexual abuse of student

| October 11, 2019, 06:12 PM

Thomas Walter “TJ” Barber, Jr., 29, of Annapolis is being held in a Prince George’s County jail awaiting arraignment for the sexual abuse of a 17-year old student.

Barber was a teacher and assistant coach at Bladensburg High School. The school district fired him and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, the victim reported the incidents to them on Thursday and an arrest was made on Friday.  The student said that the sex acts had occurred both on and off campus and that it had been happening since the beginning of the school year.

Barber has admitted to the abuse to police and he has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and related charges.

Police do not believe there are any ore victims, but are asking anyone with information that may be relevant to  call the police department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Unit at (301) 772-4930.

