Beverly Beach home heavily damaged by afternoon fire

On Sunday, October 27, 2019, just before 4:00pm, a fire broke out in a home in the 1600 block of Chesapeake Lane in the Beverly Beach community of Edgewater.

When fire crews arrived there was heavy fire from the home and the smoke plume could be seen clearly in Galesville across the Rhode and West Rivers.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating the fire to determine the cause, but a neighbor stated that he heard an “explosion of sorts and saw the car port on fire.”

There is no word on any injuries to firefighters or civilians. There is no damage estimate at this point. The Annapolis City Fire Department assisted. This story will be updated.

Photos ©2019, Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis.

