Annual Tug of War scheduled for crack of noon on November 2nd

It’s on! The Maritime Republic of Eastport once again declared war against the mainland and after a bit of a scare that the tug would not happen–it is on again!

The MRE will once again instigate the annual Tug of War competition on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019. Time: Crack ‘O Noon until 5:00pm. This annual rite of fall will include seven tug competitions held across the Gulf of Eastport (a.k.a. Spa Creek). Tug teams made up of competing businesses, service organizations, and anyone else feeling the need to “tug it out” will vie for the much coveted bragging rights as Tug champions throughout the afternoon.

Concurrent with the action will be two Tugfests held on both ends of the competition- at Second Street and Severn Avenue on the Eastport side and at Susan Campbell Park (City Dock) on the Annapolis side. The Tugfests, a combination of street vendors, children’s activities, musical performances and all around merry-making, start at 11:00am. Admission to all MRE Tug of War events is free!

DETAILS

1. Eastport vs. Annapolis Tug of War

2. Susan Campbell Park at City Dock in Downtown Annapolis and 2nd Street by the Water in Eastport — longest over water tug-of-war

3. November 2nd 10 am festivities begin, crack of noon tug begins — festivities go until 5pm — tugs typically end by 2 pm ish but bands continue to play and food and drink and other activities go on.

Each tug team consists of 33 tuggers and individual tuggers and organized teams can participate. Individual tuggers will be assigned to teams. More tuggers needed!

Both sides will have ATMs and restrooms available to spectators.

Interested in tugging? Need more information?

Maritime Republic of Eastport

