Anne Arundel Community Action Agency announces six satellite locations

The Community Action Agency of Anne Arundel County is adding six new locations to serve Anne Arundel County residents. As part of the Agency’s new On the Move initiative, Community Action is partnering with local agencies and organizations to offer services in communities where residents often have barriers to reaching the Agency’s headquarters in Annapolis and the North County location in Glen Burnie.

Content Continues Below

“As the designated anti-poverty agency of Anne Arundel County, our mission is to reduce poverty and build resilient communities”, stated Charlestine R. Fairley, PhD, CEO of the Community Action Agency. “Through research and community discussions, it became apparent that we aren’t reaching all of the residents who qualify for the services we provide. Transportation is a barrier for many households, especially in the west and south regions of our county. By increasing outreach into communities, we anticipate being able to assist more households who can benefit from our programming.”

Through a partnership with the Housing Commission of Anne Arundel County, Community Action will be on-site at three communities once a month to accept applications and share information about Agency programs for community residents only.. The three resident-only sites are:

First Monday of the month from 1:30 – 4 p.m.: Freetown Village, 7831 Huff Court, Pasadena First Wednesday of the month from 9 – 11:30 a.m.: Meade Village, 1700 Meade Vlg, Circle, Severn

First Thursday of the month from 1:30 – 4 p.m.: Heritage Crest and Overlook, 125 Loyd Lane, Glen Burnie

Community Action will also be on-site at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health’s Glen Burnie office each Thursday from 9 – 11:30 a.m.. The address is 791 Aquahart Road, Glen Burnie.

The Agency is also partnering with the Unity Tabernacle of Restoration in Odenton to provide services every Thursday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – noon. The hours coincide with the hours of the church’s food bank. The church is located at 1419 Annapolis Road, Odenton. This site is open to the public.

Community Action is adding a second location in South County, joining our existing site at St. James Parish at 5757 Solomon’s Island Road in Lothian (hours 9 a.m. – noon). The new site is located at the Galesville Community Center, 916 Benning Road, Galesville, which will have Agency staff on hand on Tuesdays, from 1:30 – 4 p.m.

The Agency anticipates opening additional new locations over the next months to better serve Anne Arundel County residents.

For more information about the On the Move initiative and volunteer opportunities, please contact Julie Snyder at 410.626.1900 x1026/[email protected] or Mickie Stanfield at 410.626.1900 x1022/[email protected].

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS