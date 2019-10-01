Annapolis Yacht Sales welcomes Mark Andrews as new President

Annapolis Yacht Sales (AYS) has announced that Mark Andrews, has been named President of the company. Mark has extensive knowledge and years of experience in the marine industry. He moved to the Chesapeake Bay area twenty years ago and became involved in both Marina and Marine Service Management as well as Boat Brokerage, working with Island Yacht Brokers, Gratitude Yachts, and S&J Yachts in Annapolis. With experience in both sail and power boats, Mark’s skills and experience will help maintain Annapolis Yacht Sales’ position as one of the regions premier Yacht Sales, Brokerage and Service providers.

Mark caught the boating bug early in life along the harbor in his hometown of Marblehead, Massachusetts. His successful career in the Resort Recreation Sales & Marketing initially took precedence over his involvement in the yachting lifestyle. Mark’s previous career endeavors include noteworthy projects centered around the development and management of golf, skiing and marina programs within the resort community. After a trip to St. Michaels, Mark fell back in love with the coastal lifestyle and switched his career focus.

Mark and his partner Lori, reside by the water in Annapolis with their three dogs and enjoy as much time as possible enjoying the Bay on their EdgeWater 245 CX (purchased through AYS).

“Mark Andrews is the final piece in our two year transformation plan. We have worked hard to build out our infrastructure and develop metrics. The only thing we were missing was a leader with a solid background and reputation in the Marine Industry and Mark Andrews is that individual. I am extremely happy he has decided to jump in and run the AYS team!” said Rob Taishoff, CEO of Annapolis Yacht Sales.

Mark will be available at the Annapolis Yacht Sales display at the US Powerboat Show, October 3rd – 6th and US Sailboat Show, October 10th – 13th at City Dock in Annapolis, MD.

Annapolis Yacht Sales is one of the largest yacht dealers on the Chesapeake Bay, with offices in Annapolis, Kent Island, Deltaville and Virginia Beach. AYS proudly represents new Beneteau sailing yachts and Lagoon Catamarans, as well as new power yachts from EdgeWater, Steiger Craft, Four Winns and Lagoon. AYS is also the largest brokerage house in the Mid-Atlantic for premium previously-owned yachts.

