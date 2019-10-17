Annapolis Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Wells Fargo bank branch

On October 16, 20189 at 11am, an adult male entered the Wells Fargo bank in the Bay Forest Shopping Center and approached an employee.

He handed the employee a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon.

The suspect stole money and fled the business on foot. The Annapolis Police Department is actively investigating this and has not released a description or a video of the suspect.

This story will be updated.

