Annapolis Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of Wells Fargo bank branch

| October 17, 2019, 11:50 AM

On October 16, 20189 at 11am, an adult male entered the Wells Fargo bank in the Bay Forest Shopping Center and approached an employee.

He handed the employee a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon.

The suspect stole money and fled the business on foot. The Annapolis Police Department is actively investigating this and has not released a description or a video of the suspect.

This story will be updated.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

