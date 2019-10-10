“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Annapolis Police make arrest in recent shooting, local teen charged with attempted murder

| October 10, 2019, 12:06 PM

Rams Head

This is an update to a shooting on Copeland Street that occurred on October 6, 2019.

Through investigation, detectives with the Annapolis Police Department have  identified a 17-year old male from Annapolis as a suspect in this shooting. Eye On Annapolis is withholding his name and photo as this might be referred to juvenile court.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Police made the arrest on October 9th, and charged the teen as an adult with attempted first degree murder and nine other criminal charges related to the shooting.

The suspect is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 or provide anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here