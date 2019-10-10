Annapolis Police make arrest in recent shooting, local teen charged with attempted murder

This is an update to a shooting on Copeland Street that occurred on October 6, 2019.

Through investigation, detectives with the Annapolis Police Department have identified a 17-year old male from Annapolis as a suspect in this shooting. Eye On Annapolis is withholding his name and photo as this might be referred to juvenile court.

Police made the arrest on October 9th, and charged the teen as an adult with attempted first degree murder and nine other criminal charges related to the shooting.

The suspect is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 or provide anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

