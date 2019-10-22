“Herrmann
Annapolis High School working to quell rumors of violence

| October 22, 2019, 01:59 PM

School officials at Annapolis High School are working to quell rumors of violence. The rumor centers around a fight that happened last Friday and continued into this week.

Patrick Gelinas, the school’s principal has said that there have been no posted threats against the school or the person that the rumors are centered around. However, the administration has been working with the Anne Arundel County Police and their own School Resource Officer to investigate.

Gelinas posted a letter to the school’s website this afternoon.

