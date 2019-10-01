Annapolis Fire Department to be featured in City Hall exhibition

The Annapolis Fire Department will be the featured group at October’s art exhibition at Annapolis City Hall. The Annapolis Fire Department Operates out of three city owned stations and the show will feature pictures from all three owned stations, the different truck companies, emergency medical services, special teams, and their community involvement. The show runs from October 1st through October 31st with a reception on Monday, October 14th from 5:30pm to 7pm.

The Annapolis Fire Department has a proud and rich tradition of protecting Maryland’s Historic State Capital. Incorporated in 1708, Annapolis is approximately 7.6 square miles, including the United States Naval Academy.

The first organized volunteer fire department in Annapolis was formed on February 25, 1839 when the Maryland General Assembly authorized the formation of the Independent Fire Company which operated until it was disbanded (1861-1865) during the Civil War. The Company was reformed in 1884 as the Independent Fire Company Number 2. The second fire company, Rescue Hose Company Number 1 organized in 1879 and the third, Water Witch Hook and Ladder Company was formed in 1885. Meanwhile on the outskirts of town the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company formed in 1886 and in 1911, the West Annapolis Fire and Improvement Company was established on the west side of the City. The West Annapolis Volunteer Fire Department would eventually relocate to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department in 1973. In 1986, the Rescue Hose, Independent and Water Witch Hook and Ladder stations were combined in the newly constructed Taylor Avenue Fire Station.

In 2018 the Annapolis Fire Department answered 12030 calls for service. The 136 member Department operates three stations (Eastport, Forest Drive, Taylor Avenue) and shares the Anne Arundel County Annapolis Neck station; operating three engine companies, three truck companies, one Battalion Chief, one EMS Supervisor and four Paramedic transport units and one 36′ Fire Boat.

The Department operates a Hazardous Materials Unit, Bomb Squad and Fire and Explosive Investigation unit. The Fire Marshal’s Office provides public education and fire safety inspections. In 2010, the City’s Office of Emergency Management was placed under the command of the Annapolis Fire Department and in 2019 was placed under the control of the Mayor’s office reporting to the City Manager. The department also operated 8 specialized teams including Bike Medics, Confined Space, Fire and Explosives unit, Hazardous Materials, Marine Operations, Swift Water Rescue, Rope Rescue and Tactical Paramedics.

The Annapolis Fire Department along with Annapolis Firefighters Local 1926 have a long history of giving back to the community. In 2018 the Annapolis Fire Department and Annapolis Firefighters Local 1926 volunteered their time to the following events — the Annapolis Santa Run, Annapolis Hockey Classic, Breast Cancer Tee Shirt Sales, Metro Burn Fund, MDA fill the boot, Capitols Street Hockey Classic, and Summer Pop Up Camps.

