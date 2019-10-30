“Herrmann
Annapolis Community Foundation to give away oak trees to honor slain Capital employees

| October 30, 2019, 08:48 AM

On November 3rd at the final First Sunday Arts Festival of the season, the Annapolis Community Foundation will be giving away free oak trees to honor the five slain Capital-Gazette employees.

In an email sent last night, former Mayor, Ellen Moyer said, “The Annapolis Community Foundation is giving away free oak trees to honor the five employees massacred by a revengeful, angry man. The Oak tree has been a symbol for centuries of strength and longevity.”

People can pick up a tree at the First Sunday Arts Festival on Sunday, November 3rd in the Whitmore Park along Calvert Street. Look for the Annapolis Strong booth. Take your oak tree home and and plant it in remembrance of, and to honor Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

