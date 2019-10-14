AAMC names a “Most Wired” hospital

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has received Most Wired recognition by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). As a Most Wired organization, AAMC is recognized as a leader in healthcare technology for leveraging technologies in innovative ways to improve patient experience, reduce costs and broaden patient access to healthcare services.

“This award shows we are committed to using the latest, state-of-the-art technology to provide the best possible care for our patients, regardless of where or when they need it,” said David Lehr, chief information officer at AAMC. “We’re continuously looking for ways to harnesses technology to improve the delivery of care for our patients and it is an honor to be recognized.”

“Healthcare organizations across the globe are continually striving to raise the standard of care, pushing themselves and their peers to do better,” said Russ Branzell, CHIME president and CEO. “We designed Most Wired to identify and share those leading practices so everyone can benefit. It is an honor to be among those that perform at the highest levels, knowing that the excellence they achieve will impact patients for years to come.”

The 2019 Most Wired survey assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

