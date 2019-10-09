“Herrmann
AACPS wants your input on school calendar for next year

| October 09, 2019, 06:34 PM

To help inform decisions on the 2020-2021 School Year calendar, the Board of Education has designed a survey to solicit the input of parents, students, employees, and community members.

The survey gauges, among other things, preferences on whether to start the 2020-2021 School Year before or after Labor Day, and whether to build in additional days for Easter/Spring Break. The current year calendar calls for three days for Easter/Spring break.

The survey is available now and will run through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16. It can be taken at www.aacps.org/2021calendarsurvey. Surveys can only be taken once on a computer device.

Survey results will be provided to Superintendent George Arlotto, the AACPS Calendar Committee, and the Board as they undertake their duties in developing the 2020-2021 School Year calendar.

