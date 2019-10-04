“Herrmann
83 arrested in northern Anne Arundel County, 47 referred for treatment of addiction

| October 03, 2019, 10:08 PM

During the month of September 2019, an Incident Action Plan (IAP) was coordinated in an effort to focus on criminal activity consisting of drugs, guns, prostitution, and human trafficking in the northern part of Anne Arundel County. The Anne Arundel County Police Department, in coordination with the Maryland State Police and Department of Public Safety Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit, deployed resources in the northern part of Anne Arundel county to to create a safer environment for the citizens we serve. During this operation 83 people were arrested, all of whom were offered resources or assistance if they suffered from an addiction.

The following is the list of arrests, search warrants, seizures as well as the number of safe station responses in the northern part of the county.

  • Warrant Arrests: 35
  • Gun Arrests: 3
  • Guns Seized: 7
  • Human Trafficking Arrests: 4
  • Prostitution Arrests: 8
  • Search Warrants: 7
  • Currency Seized: $3,968
  • Vehicles Seized: 1
  • Drugs seized:
  • Crack Cocaine 128.69 grams
  • Heroin/Fentanyl 47.82 grams
  • Prescription Medication 7.15 grams
  • Controlled Dangerous Substance Arrests: 33
  • Safe Stations: 47

These investigations were coordinated efforts between Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland State Police and Department of Public Safety Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN). The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) provides grant funding and strategic support to MCIN member sites to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing to make Maryland safer.

