5 tips for boat show parking (and a bonus tip on parking tickets)

Here are 5 tips for convenient parking during the U.S Powerboat Show October 3-6 and the U.S. Sailboat Show October 10-14.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium: Visitors can park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for $10 and take a FREE shuttle downtown EXCEPT on Saturday, Oct. 5, due to the Navy Football game. On that day, Saturday, Oct. 5, a free Boat Show shuttle will be available from the Anne Arundel County Public Schools/Board of Education parking lot on Riva Road. City Parking Garages: For more detailed information, visit www.AnnapolisParking.com. Parking will be available at the four city-owned garages. To avoid crowds, park at Knighton, Gotts Court, and Park Place garages. Noah Hillman garage fills fast during Boat Shows. Visitors can prepay for a space in Hillman for $30 per day at annapolisparking.com. Free Circulator: The Circulator shuttle is free and will service city-owned garages throughout the boat shows. Visitors can track the Circulator’s shuttle in real-time by downloading the “RLS Shuttle” app and clicking “Annapolis.” You may also track the Circulator in real-time at www.AnnapolisParking.com. Additional Garages: Visitors may also find free parking at the State-Owned Garage (aka Calvert Street Garage) at 19 St. Johns Street after 6 pm, Monday-Friday and all weekend. Whitmore Garage located at 25 Clay Street is also available to the public as space allows for a fee after 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Whitmore is free to the public every Sunday until 4 pm Restricted Parking: Parking will be restricted to RESIDENTS ONLY on the following streets for the entire duration of the two events (Oct. 3 to Oct. 15). Please note that these restrictions are zoned for District 1 residential permit holders only.

Prince George Street from Craig Street to East Street Randall Street from Prince George Street to King George Street East Street from Prince George Street to King George Street Green Street, Newman Street, and St. Mary’s Street.



As for that bonus tip….be careful where you park. Parking enforcement will be out in force and the City has now added app only payment to some spots that were previously free. Be careful. The new fines are begin at $50 and go up from there. Be very careful to not overlap a red or yellow curb or crosswalk ($300), park more than 12″ from the curb ($50), or park in a no parking zone ($100). Failure to pay fines (or appeal) in timely manner will result in doubling of the initial fine.

