3 new elementary schools on tap for Anne Arundel County

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County today unanimously approved replacement projects for Quarterfield, Rippling Woods, and Hillsmere elementary schools, setting the stage for funding requests to get new schools completed over the next five years. The committees studying each school all endorsed the replacement option.

The project at Quarterfield Elementary, projected to cost $42.1 million, and will increase the square footage in the building from 45,885 square feet to just over 84,000 square feet. The project will take 30 months to complete, with students remaining in the current facility until the new one is complete.

The Rippling Woods plan also will take 30 months to complete. It will increase the square footage in the building from 76,500 square feet to 101,500 square feet and will cost $52.5 million. Students will remain in the current building during construction of the new facility. This project will also eliminate the county’s lone remaining open space elementary school.

At Hillsmere Elementary, the $38.6 million project will increase the school’s square footage from 45,885 square feet to 68,000 square feet. It will also take 30 months to complete, and students will also remain in the current building as the new one is constructed nearby.

Pending funding availability, all three schools are scheduled to be completed by the 2023-2024 school year.

Source : AACPS

