“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Nationals

3 new elementary schools on tap for Anne Arundel County

| October 19, 2019, 01:00 PM

Rams Head

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County today unanimously approved replacement projects for Quarterfield, Rippling Woods, and Hillsmere elementary schools, setting the stage for funding requests to get new schools completed over the next five years. The committees studying each school all endorsed the replacement option.

The project at Quarterfield Elementary, projected to cost $42.1 million, and will increase the square footage in the building from 45,885 square feet to just over 84,000 square feet. The project will take 30 months to complete, with students remaining in the current facility until the new one is complete.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The Rippling Woods plan also will take 30 months to complete. It will increase the square footage in the building from 76,500 square feet to 101,500 square feet and will cost $52.5 million. Students will remain in the current building during construction of the new facility. This project will also eliminate the county’s lone remaining open space elementary school.

At Hillsmere Elementary, the $38.6 million project will increase the school’s square footage from 45,885 square feet to 68,000 square feet. It will also take 30 months to complete, and students will also remain in the current building as the new one is constructed nearby.

Pending funding availability, all three schools are scheduled to be completed by the 2023-2024 school year.

Rams Head
Source :

AACPS

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here