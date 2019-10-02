2 Annapolis men arrested on drug charges after wrecked car stopped on West Street

On Friday evening at 9:00pm, Annapolis Police officers stopped a suspected impaired driver in the 1700 block of West Street.

The vehicle had heavy front end damage and steam was coming from the vehicle near the hood.

When officers approached, they immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and could see marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

Approximately 100 grams of marijuana was located packaged in four clear bags.

The driver, Rodell Surgeon, 48, of Annapolis, and passenger, Jaymar Howard, 25, of Annapolis, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana more than 10 grams.

Both were released on their own recognizance by the District Court Commissioner.

