Zachary’s Jewelers and Marco Bicego want to send you to Italy

| September 28, 2019, 04:32 PM

Zachary’s Jewelers has teamed up with Italian jewelry designer Marco Bicego to give away a 4-night/5-day trip to the designer’s headquarters in Italy. Customers and friends are encouraged to stop by Zachary’s stores in Annapolis and Severna Park, try on their favorite Marco Bicego jewelry, and take a selfie using the hashtag #SendMe2Marco. All entry details and terms and conditions can be found at zacharysjewelers.com/sendme2marco.

“We’re excited to partner with Marco Bicego to offer our community this incredible opportunity,” said Steve Samaras, owner of Zachary’s Jewelers. “We’re proud to carry Marco’s hand-crafted Italian jewelry in our stores, and are thrilled for two lucky people to get to see how it’s made first-hand!”

“I look forward to introducing you to our world, our factory, and our Italian tradition of creating beautifully handcrafted jewelry,” said Marco Bicego. “We are excited to show you how our artisans turn gold into an original masterpiece.”

The #SendMe2Marco giveaway runs through October and the winner will be announced in November at Zachary’s annual magazine release launch party.

