YWCA announces TWIN Award honorees and sponsors
The YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County announces this year’s Tribute to Women & Industry (TWIN) Award Honorees. This signature event, being hosted on September 26th is the only awards event of its kind in the county and recognizes the exceptional vision, contributions, and accomplishments of women in both the workplace and community.
Honorees are nominated by members of the community and reviewed by a committee inclusive of YWCA Board members, community partners, and prior TWIN honorees. The YWCA has honored over 900 women since the program’s inception in 1985.
This year’s presenting sponsor is Severn Savings Bank. Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has assets of $889 million and six branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Glen Burnie, Severna Park, and Wayson’s Corner Maryland. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.
Honorees Include:
|Category
|Sal.
|First
|Last
|Company
|Position/Title
|Business
|Ms.
|Margo
|Cook
|1 North Wealth Services
|Investment Advisor/Financial Planner, CFP,CAP,CFRE
|Education
|Dr.
|Charlestine
|Fairley
|CRF & Associates
|Founder, President & CEO
|Environment
|Ms.
|Elvia
|Thompson
|Annapolis Green, Inc.
|Co-Founder & President
|Health
|Ms.
|Marilyn “Nia”
|Wright
|Anne Arundel Medical Center
|Senior Nursing Director, Surgical Services
|Nonprofit
|Ms.
|Anna
|Greenberg
|Community Volunteer
|Community Philanthropist
|The Arts
|Ms.
|Roberta
|Pardo
|Urban Walls Brazil
|Owner & Creator
|Youth Award
|Miss
|Mackenzie
|Boughey
|Severn School/March for Our Lives Annapolis
|Student/Founder
|Trailblazer
|Ms.
|Mary Ann
|Jolliffe
|Aerotek
|Director of Professional Development
|Trailblazer
|Rev.
|Marguerite
|Morris
|CAST/For Kathy’s Sake
|CEO/Founder
|Trailblazer
|Ms.
|Gail
|Rand
|ForwardGro, LLC
|Chief Financial Officer and Patient Advocate
|Trailblazer
|Ms.
|Asha
|Smith
|Anne Arundel County Public Schools
|Senior Manager EEO Compliance
|Trailblazer
|Ms.
|Karen
|Smith
|Anne Arundel Women Giving Together
|Ex-Officio
|Trailblazer
|Ms.
|Sherrie
|Smith
|Trace International Inc.
|Senior Due Diligence Advisor
|Trailblazer
|Ms.
|Liz
|Thibodeau
|Thibodeau Media Group
|CEO
The 2019 TWIN Sponsors include:
|Anne Arundel Medical Center
|Comcast
|M&T Bank
|TRACE International Inc.
|Patricia Purnell Baum
|John L. Vos
|Allegis Group Foundation
|Severn School
|Anderson, Davis & Associates, CPA, PA
|Insurance Solutions
|BWMC
|Molly Maid of Central Anne Arundel County
|AAWGT
|BB&T
|Main & Market
|What’s Up Magazine
|Heather Crowder
|The Brick Companies
All proceeds from the TWIN Awards provide direct support and critical resources to victims of domestic violence through the programs of the YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. For more information about the YWCA or to obtain tickets to September 26th TWIN Awards, www.annapolisywca.org or (410) 626-7800.
