YWCA announces TWIN Award honorees and sponsors

The YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County announces this year’s Tribute to Women & Industry (TWIN) Award Honorees. This signature event, being hosted on September 26th is the only awards event of its kind in the county and recognizes the exceptional vision, contributions, and accomplishments of women in both the workplace and community.

Honorees are nominated by members of the community and reviewed by a committee inclusive of YWCA Board members, community partners, and prior TWIN honorees. The YWCA has honored over 900 women since the program’s inception in 1985.

This year’s presenting sponsor is Severn Savings Bank. Founded in 1946, Severn is a full-service community bank offering a wide array of personal and commercial banking products as well as residential and commercial mortgage lending. It has assets of $889 million and six branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Glen Burnie, Severna Park, and Wayson’s Corner Maryland. The bank specializes in exceptional customer service and holds itself and its employees to a high standard of community contribution. Severn is on the Web at www.severnbank.com.

Honorees Include:

Category Sal. First Last Company Position/Title Business Ms. Margo Cook 1 North Wealth Services Investment Advisor/Financial Planner, CFP,CAP,CFRE Education Dr. Charlestine Fairley CRF & Associates Founder, President & CEO Environment Ms. Elvia Thompson Annapolis Green, Inc. Co-Founder & President Health Ms. Marilyn “Nia” Wright Anne Arundel Medical Center Senior Nursing Director, Surgical Services Nonprofit Ms. Anna Greenberg Community Volunteer Community Philanthropist The Arts Ms. Roberta Pardo Urban Walls Brazil Owner & Creator Youth Award Miss Mackenzie Boughey Severn School/March for Our Lives Annapolis Student/Founder Trailblazer Ms. Mary Ann Jolliffe Aerotek Director of Professional Development Trailblazer Rev. Marguerite Morris CAST/For Kathy’s Sake CEO/Founder Trailblazer Ms. Gail Rand ForwardGro, LLC Chief Financial Officer and Patient Advocate Trailblazer Ms. Asha Smith Anne Arundel County Public Schools Senior Manager EEO Compliance Trailblazer Ms. Karen Smith Anne Arundel Women Giving Together Ex-Officio Trailblazer Ms. Sherrie Smith Trace International Inc. Senior Due Diligence Advisor Trailblazer Ms. Liz Thibodeau Thibodeau Media Group CEO

The 2019 TWIN Sponsors include:

Anne Arundel Medical Center Comcast M&T Bank TRACE International Inc. Patricia Purnell Baum John L. Vos Allegis Group Foundation Severn School Anderson, Davis & Associates, CPA, PA Insurance Solutions BWMC Molly Maid of Central Anne Arundel County AAWGT BB&T Main & Market What’s Up Magazine Heather Crowder The Brick Companies

All proceeds from the TWIN Awards provide direct support and critical resources to victims of domestic violence through the programs of the YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. For more information about the YWCA or to obtain tickets to September 26th TWIN Awards, www.annapolisywca.org or (410) 626-7800.

