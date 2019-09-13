You too can help save the Thomas Point Shoal Light House at a November 2nd gala
Our iconic light house needs help. After all these years, the supports that hold her up in the Bay are in need of replacement.
Sure you can contribute to a GoFundMe campaign–and I suggest you do; but you can also eat, drink, and dance to the sounds of the Eastport Oyster Boys and help as well!
Announcing a premier Gala of music, fun, food, and new and old friends, to benefit Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse.
Be a part of keeping history alive and helping to preserve a National treasure, one of the Chesapeake Bay’s icons -Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse.
On November 2nd, the US Lighthouse Society and the Annapolis Maritime Museum are teaming up to bring you a fantastic night to benefit our light house!
It all goes down at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7pm and will include delicious food, a wine pull, silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and music by the incomparable (or maybe it is incorrigible) Eastport Oyster Boys!
There is a VIP option with an special pre-event cocktail hour and parking and two drinks are included!
Get your tickets right here:
And if you would like to hear some of the history of the light (and the need for repairs), have a listen to our podcast with John Potvin from the US Lighthouse Society!
