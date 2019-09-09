With a new iPhone on the horizon, sticking with the iPhone XR might make

For fast performance, long battery life, and excellent quality cameras, the iPhone XR is pure brilliance. The iPhone XR offers premium quality specs that rival Apple’s other flagship phones. And at an affordable price compared to the more expensive iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. There is a lot to love with the iPhone XR.

We know the nagging question in most people’s minds is “is the iPhone XR is worth-a-damn?” Well, here is your one-stop-shop for all your queries about iPhone XR.

Let’s dig in!

iPhone XR specs: what you need to know

Apple’s flagship phone, launched in 2018 is nothing less than impressive. With its premium specs at a great price, this phone leads the pack in the following areas:

Stellar colors

If you think iPhones are drab and conservative, the iPhone XR will blow your mind. It is too pretty to be covered in a case. We love how Apple executed the exciting color options via an advanced seven-layer color process with matched aluminum sides for an elegant touch.

The aluminum frame is no less premium than the stainless steel body of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The aluminum is lightweight, easy to grip, and doesn’t attract fingerprints. The glass backs are available in vibrant white, black, blue, yellow, red and coral.

Brilliant Immersive display

The 6.1 inch LCD screen is big, vibrant, and beautiful enough to deliver an immersive viewing experience. OLED screens, however, top it off with wider viewing angles and deeper blacks. They are capable of better contrast and are power efficient.

But on the plus side, this device packs a 1792 X 828-pixel display with excellent detail and brightness. The LCD is a cut above the rest with faster 120Hz refreshing at 60Hz for enhanced touch screen responsiveness.

The massive 6.1″ screen is larger than the 5.5-inch display of iPhone 8 plus and barely smaller than the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XR has a similar durable back glass as the iPhone XS. But the back is not quite as robust, so you might want to consider buying an iPhone XR case.

Intuitive & powerful processor

iPhone XR runs on the iOS 12 operating system and is backed up by the snappy A12 bionic chipset. Apple’s powerful and intelligent A12 bionic chip delivers super-fast performance similar to speeds of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Excellent camera

We all want a camera that nails that shot for amazing sharper photos. For striking images, the single rear 12 MP camera complete with depth control offers excellent performance.

However, Pixel 3 delivers quality portraits in low lighting. With the TrueDepth camera, you can log in via face id, capture portrait selfies, and explore the exciting memoji and animoji. The digital zoom is relatively decent, but the lack of 2X optical zoom is a letdown.

Great Battery life

When you compare the battery life of iPhone 8 plus vs. iPhone XR, The iPhone XR gives you 90 minutes more battery life than the 8 plus, which is quite a difference. Enjoy up to 11.5 hours of battery life on a full charge which is longer than the battery life of Galaxy Note 9 and XS Max.

IP67 Rating

The iPhone XR has the IP67 rating meaning it is water and dust resistant up to 2 meters of submersion in water for 30 minutes. The iPhone Xs phones carry an IP68 rating giving them a double water depth for the same period. But unless you’re worried about dropping your XR in the ocean, the IP67 rating is darn good.

3D Touch

Unlike the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR screen does not offer 3D touch capability. Meaning you can’t long-press on the home screen apps to reveal shortcuts. However, the XR supports the haptic touch, which delivers haptic feedback.

What this means is instead of deep pressing to activate the camera from the lock screen you long-press with a light touch. Unlike the haptic touch, the 3d touch is more versatile and works with loads of different apps

Booming audios

The iPhone XR packs dual speakers with full stereo sound and excellent audio quality when streaming your favorite tunes. The vocals and instruments are rich, deep, and smooth. It’s a real volume boost over the iPhone X which is not audible enough even under moderate volumes.

The XR speakers are as loud as those of iPhone XS and even the iPhone XS Max. But the speakers on the Pixel 3 are a real winner. They are more apparent because they are front-facing compared to those of the XR which are along the bottom of the phone.

Where to get the iPhone XR and at what price?

The iPhone XR sells at $749 for 64 GB storage and is available in Apple stores and major U.S carriers including Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. You can also purchase the iPhone XR via Xfinity and US Cellular as well as retailers such as Amazon, BestBuy and Sam’s Club.

To step up to 128 GB of storage, you’ll need to cough up an extra $50 or part with a whopping $899 for a massive 256 GB. Unlike the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR lacks a 512 GB option.

To sum it up:

True. The iPhone XR lacks in some aspects. Its resolution falls below 1080p with a chunkier design due to thicker bezels than most smartphones with an edge-to-edge display. The display is also LCD instead of OLED with one camera at the back instead of two.

It’s not as thin as many iPhones available and the frame is made of aluminum instead of stainless steel.

However, none of these downgraded features make it any less potent than it is. It is every bit as brilliant as the iPhone XS and XS Max with vibrant colors, a stunning camera and a price slightly more than a Samsung galaxy S9. The iPhone XR is the iPhone for everyone.

