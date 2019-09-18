Watermark hosting 7th Annual Barkin’ on the Bay to benefit the SPCA of Anne Arundel County

Cruises on the Bay™ by Watermark® presents a doggone good time to take your dog out on the water! Bring your dog for a cruise of Annapolis on Harbor Queen to benefit the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. The 7th Annual Barkin’ on the Bay Cruise is coming up on Thursday, September 26. Watermark has teamed up with the AACSPCA to plan a fun evening fundraiser on the water for dogs and their humans. Now in its seventh year, dozens of dogs have enjoyed this special evening on the water with their human companions. The Barkin’ on the Bay Cruise is open to the public.

This won’t be the first time Harbor Queen goes to the dogs; the vessel is pet-friendly every day and dogs always cruise free. As featured in National Geographic’s The Dog Lover’s Guide to Travel, Harbor Queen is an Annapolis icon; she offers an open-air lower deck and fully open top deck so pups can enjoy the wind blowing through their fur. Hot dogs can cool off in baby pools on the top deck. Guests will enjoy food from Graul’s Market, music, games, raffle items and a cash and credit card well-stocked bar. Special treats will be served for our furry friends. The party starts dockside at 6:00 p.m. and Harbor Queen will depart at 6:30 p.m. for a one-hour cruise around the Annapolis Harbor.

“Dogs like getting out on the water almost as much as people! There’s a nice breeze out on the water and Harbor Queen is one of our most accommodating vessels for dogs,” says Debbie Gosselin, President of Watermark. “Now in its seventh year, this Barkin’ on the Bay Cruise has become a tradition. The event draws lots of attention as dozens of dogs and their owners make their way around City Dock onto Queen. It’s a fun night for the dogs and people of Annapolis.”

Tickets for the cruise are $30 for Adults, $15 for Children 3-11, Free 2 & Under. Half of ticket proceeds will be donated to the AACSPCA. Friendly on-leash dogs welcome. Dogs cruise free! Advanced reservations are strongly recommended. Purchase tickets online at cruisesonthebay.com. The Barkin’ on the Bay Cruise is Thursday, September 26 from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. and departs from Annapolis City Dock. Guests will check-in at Watermark’s ticket booth under the red umbrella.

