Watermark employees honored with City of Annapolis Citation

Watermark® is proud to announce that the City of Annapolis awarded Captains Alan Elder, Dean Scarborough, and ticket agent Luke Nespole with a citation for their heroic efforts this summer. They were awarded team citizen awards at City Council by the City of Annapolis on Monday, September 9th. Additionally, the Annapolis City Fire Dept recognized the quick response of Captains Alan and Dean, and ticket agent Luke Nespole.

Captains Alan and Dean, and ticket agent Luke Nespole responded to an incident in Susan Campbell Park, where CPR was required for an individual. Recognizing the situation, Captains Alan and Dean jumped into action while Luke contacted the authorities. The Captains performed CPR and first aid care on the individual until the paramedics arrived. The quick response time to this emergency saved the individual’s life.

“Safety is our top priority at Watermark. We are extremely proud of their quick response in this situation and we appreciate the acknowledgment by the City Fire Department and Council.” says Watermark President Debbie Gosselin. “Our team trains regularly, and It is extremely comforting to know that should a situation arrive; our team is prepared to handle it.”

Watermark’s focus on safety has been embedded in our culture since we welcomed our first guests in 1972. Watermark works closely with first responders to train on safety and security and prepare response protocols in the event of a fire, medical or other emergency on board. Watermark’s vessels are Coast Guard inspected and certified with safety exercises taking place on a regular basis.

