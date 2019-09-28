“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Victim and suspect in Hanover triple stabbing sent to hospital

| September 28, 2019, 07:30 PM

Rams Head

On September 27, 2019 at approximately 8:15 PM, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Deer Meadow Court in Hanover for a report of an unknown disturbance. When officers arrived, they located three individuals suffering from apparent stab wounds. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that all of the involved parties knew each other, some of which were related.

Two adult male victims were transported to Shock Trauma.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The suspect, who has been identified as Mathew Kirchner, also suffered injuries and was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Kirchner for attempted murder and he is currently under guard at Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

One of the victims has since been released from the hospital. The other is currently stable but in guarded condition.

Suspect:

  • Mathew Kirchner | 32 | 1600 block of Deer Meadow Court Hanover, MD

Charges:

  • Attempted Murder (pending)

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here