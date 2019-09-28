Victim and suspect in Hanover triple stabbing sent to hospital

On September 27, 2019 at approximately 8:15 PM, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Deer Meadow Court in Hanover for a report of an unknown disturbance. When officers arrived, they located three individuals suffering from apparent stab wounds. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that all of the involved parties knew each other, some of which were related.

Two adult male victims were transported to Shock Trauma.

The suspect, who has been identified as Mathew Kirchner, also suffered injuries and was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Kirchner for attempted murder and he is currently under guard at Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

One of the victims has since been released from the hospital. The other is currently stable but in guarded condition.

Suspect:

Mathew Kirchner | 32 | 1600 block of Deer Meadow Court Hanover, MD

Charges:

Attempted Murder (pending)

