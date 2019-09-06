“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

UPDATE: Fire Department releases name of man killed in debris fire

| September 06, 2019, 02:39 PM

Rams Head

This is an update to a story initially published on September 4, 2019 about a debris fire on Dorsey Road.

The victim in this incident is identified as James Edward Gilmer, 35 years of age, of Dorsey Drive in Edgewater.

Investigators have learned that the fire occurred in an approximately seven by four-foot plastic style storage shed.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

The cause and manner of death remain pending from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here