UPDATE: Fire Department releases name of man killed in debris fire

This is an update to a story initially published on September 4, 2019 about a debris fire on Dorsey Road.

The victim in this incident is identified as James Edward Gilmer, 35 years of age, of Dorsey Drive in Edgewater.

Investigators have learned that the fire occurred in an approximately seven by four-foot plastic style storage shed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

The cause and manner of death remain pending from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

