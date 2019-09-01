Two displaced after overnight West River fire burns through home

Just before 5am in September 1, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Henry Avenue in West River for a structure fire.

Images:AACoFD

The first arriving firefighters reported fire on the rear and side of the two-story, single-family residence with fire extending to the interior second floor and attic along with fire spreading to two adjacent homes. They requested a second alarm, bringing 72 firefighters to the scene. Assisting departments included the Annapolis Fire Department, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, and the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

Content Continues Below

The bulk of the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes with the incident being placed under control about 30 minutes later.

The occupants of the home were woken by noises coming from the rear of the house. Upon investigation they saw flames on the back of their home and immediately evacuated without injury.

The two adult occupants have been displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The two adjoining homes sustained damage to siding but will remain occupied. There were no injuries and there is no immediate damage estimate available. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB