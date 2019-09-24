ICYMI: Famous Budweiser Clydesdales to return for Military Bowl and appearance in West Annapolis

The Budweiser Clydesdales, one of the great American icons that draws massive crowds everywhere they appear, and will return to Annapolis once again for the Military Bowl Parade and Game on December 27th and in West Annapolis on December 26th.

The Clydesdales have become a staple in the Military Bowl since 2013 and this will be their 7th appearance in Annapolis at the Military Bowl. They have been brought to us each year by local Budweiser distributor, Katcef Brothers, Inc., one of the area’s largest distributors.

Game time is noon on Friday, December 27, 2019 and the parade (details not firmed up yet) will likely kick off at 9:30 from Annapolis City Dock!

Last year, the Clydesdales made an appearance in West Annapolis for the West Annapolis Business Affiliation’s “Miracle on Annapolis Street” and they will return again on Thursday, December 26th. Details are still not firmed up on the times, but likely around 11am. And if last year is any indication, there will be big crowds to see these majestic animals up close!

In addition to the appearance by the Clydesdales, the event will include food trucks, beer tents, games, and activities for children and adults alike.

The 20198 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman matches teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference on Friday, December 27, 2019. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN. Tickets and parking passes are not yet on sale, but you can get more information and be notified when they do go on sale by visiting militarybowl.org

