The County Connector Shuttle continues its ride

Late last month, the BWI Business Partnership convened in front of Live! Casino & Hotel and the Arundel Mills Mall to launch the second year of service of the County Connector Shuttle.

The County Connector is a free shuttle service made possible with the support of the Local Development Council, Anne Arundel County, and the communities and businesses surrounding the Live! Casino & Hotel. Its mission is to connect residents, workforce, and job-seekers to BWI Marshall Airport/BWI Light Rail Station, Live! Casino & Hotel, Arundel Mills Mall, Arundel Preserve, and the BWI MARC/Amtrak stations to effectively access employment.

“When we started the project in July 2018, we had 5418 passengers, or an average of 175 riders a day,” stated the Partnership’s Executive Director Gina Stewart, adding, “In its final month, the total passengers was close to 9,000, averaging 294 passengers daily.”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman also made remarks, stressing the importance of easily accessible and reliable transportation on the workforce and economic growth of the region.

The Partnership’s Director of Community Development, Peach Dolar, shared that the pilot year of the program allowed the Partnership to identify opportunities for improvement, and went on to outline the changes being implemented in Fiscal Year 2020. “We have revised the schedule to be more time efficient, increasing frequency to its major transit stops, and always with a view to as much connectivity to the other transit services such as RTA’s 501 service to Columbia, the MARC train, Amtrak, and the Light Rail Service,” Dolar shared.

The County Connector now boasts a new appearance, and is wrapped to better promote the service offered to the public and the stops that it makes. The branding also directs inquiries to a 24/7 call center that is dedicated to answering questions, documenting and relaying feedback, and assisting riders who have questions about the schedule or may be unable to locate the schedule online or on the free shuttle-tracking app.

Also in attendance: Delegate Mark Chang, Delegate Sandy Bartlett, Lt. Col. Allan Floyd (Ft. Meade), Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation CEO Jerry Walker, Anne Arundel County Transportation Officer Ramond Robinson, Arundel Mills Mall General Manager Gene Condon, Cordish Gaming Group CFO Travis Lamb, members of the Local Development Council, BWI Business Partnership Board Members, and Board Members of the Partnership Foundation.

