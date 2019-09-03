“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Teens attack man in Annapolis apartment before stealing car

| September 03, 2019, 10:56 AM

Rams Head

On Saturday afternoon a man was beaten inside his apartment and had his vehicle stolen after the assault.

The Annapolis Police Department responded to the 200 block of Farragut Court at 4:10 pm for the reported assault.

The adult male victim reported that he was inside an apartment in the area when he was assaulted by a group of male suspects. One of the suspects threatened him with a knife and others punched and kicked him.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The suspects took the victim’s vehicle keys and several went outside to where the victim’s vehicle was parked. Other suspects stayed with the victim in the apartment. The victim was able to escape the apartment, run to a nearby business and asked them to call 911.

Officers quickly discovered the victim’s vehicle had been stolen and located the vehicle being operated on Spa Rd. The driver and front seat passenger were identified as suspects in the robbery. Anthony Espinoza, 18, of Capitol Heights and Jose Escobar Flores, 16, of Annapolis were arrested and charged armed robbery, robbery, first and second degree assault and seven other criminal charges.

Both are being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here