Stewart Goodyear to join ASO for opening night

Well-known American pianist Stewart Goodyear will accompany the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for the first concert of the 2019-2020 Masterworks Series, Beethoven Discovers America. Music Director José-Luis Novo will lead the Symphony in performances on September 27 & 28 at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Bookending the performance will be the annual Opening Night Celebration, featuring culinary delicacies, open bar libations, and star-spangled surroundings. Following the concert, Maestro Novo, Goodyear, and Symphony musicians will join the event following the concert.

Proclaimed “a phenomenon” by the Los Angeles Times and “one of the best pianists of his generation” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Goodyear is an accomplished pianist as a concerto soloist, chamber musician, recitalist and composer. Goodyear has performed with major orchestras of the world, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Academy of St Martin in the Fields, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony, Seattle Symphony, and many more. Goodyear started his training at The Royal Conservatory in Toronto, received his bachelor’s degree from Curtis Institute of Music, and completed his master’s at The Juilliard School.

Content Continues Below

Known as an improviser and composer, he has been commissioned by orchestras and chamber music organizations and performs his own solo works. Goodyear premiered his suite for piano and orchestra, “Callaloo,” with Kristjan Järvi and MDR Symphony Orchestra in Leipzig, and the Clarosa Quartet premiered his Piano Quartet commissioned by the Kingston Chamber Music Festival. Most notably, he performed all 32 Beethoven Piano Sonatas in one day (lasting nearly 13 hours) at Koerner Hall, McCarter Theatre, the Mondavi Center, and the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas.

Tickets to the concert and Opening Night Celebration are available online at annapolissymphony.org or through the Box Office at 410-263-0907. Further inquiries can be emailed to [email protected]. All proceeds from the Opening Night Celebration will benefit the youth education programs of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB