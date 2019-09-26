St Michaels Concours d’Elegance on tap for this weekend

Jaguar Land Rover of Annapolis, presents the 13th Anniversary of St Michaels Concours d’Elegance to be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 on the idyllic Linden Lawn and Gardens of Inn at Perry Cabin. This year the Concours has expanded to include the Chesapeake Bay Motoring Festival, an additional showing of classic and antique cars along with concessions and sponsor tents in the Fogg Cove Landing waterfront campus portion of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. One ticket purchase is good for both events which expands the traditional number of classics being presented.

Content Continues Below

“The Inn at Perry Cabins historic nature”, says Concours Chairman Luke Phipps, “the beautiful gardens and its grandeur are the perfect backdrop for an event which has style at its core.” The Inn’s impeccably manicured gardens and show field on Sunday will feature rare, pre-war European and American coach-built automobiles as well as significantly important post-war Sports Cars. A new feature for 2019, at 3:00 PM each senior award winner in a Best in Show exhibition will “drive-up” to collect their award in a special ceremony on the waterside lawn of Inn at Perry Cabin. “Our attendees really enjoy seeing these classic examples of rolling sculpture in motion, especially with the picturesque harbor as a backdrop”, said Phipps.

The St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance showcases some of the finest automobiles from around the world and is proud to announce the Honorable William (Bill) Alley is our Honorary Chairman. Bill is not only a major competitor owning many exquisite classics and recipient of numerous trophies and awards, Bill is also a competitor known as a previous world record holder, a NCAA champion and javelin thrower on the US Olympic team.

Have a look at some photos from past concours by Glenn A Miller Photography:

“The interest in post-war automobiles is growing and we want to capitalize on this trend” continues Phipps. The new Class debuting on this year’s show field is the Post-War European Sports, Touring and Racing Class featuring rare and significant automobiles 1946-1969. We also have an exceptional showing of prewar coachbuilts too, welcoming for the first time in St Michaels a 1938 Mercedes Benz 540K cabriolet with coachwork by Norrmalm , just one of three known to exist and the fourth oldest Rolls Royce known to exist. This 1908 Silver Ghost restored in 1972 was originally discovered in 1950 in England in a junk yard working as a tow truck.

Both events will be held from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday September 29th.

Tickets are now available online and may be purchased at www.smcde.org. General admission tickets are $60. If purchased in advance online, a discounted general admission ticket is $50 now for a limited time only.



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB