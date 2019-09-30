South County ATV accident sends teen to shock-trauma with life threatening injuries

Content Continues Below

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, just after 2:00pm, Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an accident involving two all-terrain vehicles in a field in the 600 block of Bayard Road in Lothian.

Responders located an incident where two ATVs collided head-on. The 15-year-old male operator of one ATV sustained critical, life-threatening, injuries and was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to theR. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The female adolescent operating the second ATV was evaluated by paramedics but did not report any injuries.

Additional information will be posted if it becomes available.

