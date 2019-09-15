Sinclair, a defenseman for the Black Bears commits to University of Maine

Maryland Black Bears Defenseman Bryden Sinclair has committed to play Division I hockey at the University of Maine. The University of Maine competes in the prestigious Hockey East conference, where some of the best hockey in the nation is played. The current and future Black Bear is the first player in franchise history to commit to a Division I hockey program as a Black Bear. The move is an indicator of the steady progress the Black Bears have made as they begin their second year in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Bryden Sinclair is a 6’, 185-pound, blue-liner from Peguis, Manitoba, Canada. Before coming to the Black Bears, the 2001 birth year played for the OCN Blizzard in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. Last season, Sinclair scored 5 goals and had 21 assists for the Blizzard. The two-way defenseman has shown tremendous potential with big-hit ability and will be a great new addition for the Black Bears.

“We are proud to announce Bryden Sinclair’s commitment to the University of Maine,” said Maryland Black Bears Head Coach Clint Mylymok. “Maine plays in a very strong conference and is a program with great history and tradition. We are looking forward to being a part of Bryden’s development this season and preparing him for his collegiate career. Maine is getting a quality person and player. This commitment is a true representation of what the NAHL and Maryland Black Bears stand for: optimizing the players’ opportunity, progression, and support system as they play to accomplish their goal of playing NCAA hockey.”

“I’m very excited to continue my hockey career with the University of Maine Black Bears,” said Maryland Black Bears Defenseman Bryden Sinclair. “Maine is a great, prestigious program and I look forward to progressing as a player and person during my time here in Maryland. I’m thankful to my family, the Black Bears coaching staff, and all of those who helped me get to this point. Go Black Bears!”

The Maryland Black Bears is a Junior Hockey Team that competes in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). Our players, 16-20 years old, are vying for NCAA DI/III Scholarships. The Black Bears are the hometown hockey team of Central Maryland and play out of the Piney Orchard Ice Arena. The Maryland Black Bears play for more than just wins!

