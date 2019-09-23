“Herrmann
Shenandoah Run to play intimate show at Maryland Hall

| September 23, 2019, 11:57 AM

Rams Head

Shenandoah Run returns to their favorite venue in Annapolis – Maryland Hall – for an intimate and spirited concert! The nine-member folk ensemble takes to the Bowen Theatre on Saturday, October 5 at 8 pm. Formed in 2011, the Washington, DC, based band presents traditional and contemporary folk music in a manner that delights a diverse mix of music lovers of all ages.

Like a spirited family reunion, Shenandoah Run welcome you in. They pay tribute to both vintage Americana and contemporary folk, playing covers and some originals and occasionally including a song from the worlds of bluegrass, country or foreign lands. Expect top-notch musicianship and soaring harmonies that will lure you in for that irresistible sing-along. The members of Shenandoah Run share a desire to keep folk music alive and fresh.

Shenandoah Run has become a staple at a variety of locations in and around the Greater Washington metropolitan area and beyond. Their performances delight music lovers of all ages and they consistently play to large, enthusiastic crowds.Shenandoah Run’s second album, “SR,” released in May 2016, offers fresh takes on classic and more contemporary folk songs, and features two original compositions. The band’s first album, “Winter to Spring,” was released in 2013.

Tickets are $32, all inclusive of fees. For tickets or more information, visit marylandhall.org or contact the Maryland Hall Guest Services Team at 410-280-5640. Box office hours are Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm.

