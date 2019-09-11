Severn teen charged with attmepted murder after firing gun on Pasadena basketball court

On September 8, 2019 at approximately 4:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to 8100 Tower Bridge Drive in Pasadena for a report of shots fired in the area.

The caller reported that 10 minutes earlier, he heard a gunshot. Thinking it was fireworks, he approached the basketball court in the park. Several juveniles told him that an unknown male had pointed a handgun at the ground in the basketball court and fired one shot into the ground. The suspect then fled the scene.

Content Continues Below

Numerous officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate any witnesses. Through investigation, the Eastern District Detective unit was able to identify a suspect and several victims and witnesses.

On September 9, 2019, a detective was canvassing the Mountain Road corridor when he observed the suspect vehicle and two occupants stopped at Mountain Road and Edwin Raynor Blvd. The occupants were detained and a search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 28 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun. The suspect was arrested and charged as an adult with the following:

ATT 2ND DEG. MURDER (2 cts)

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (4 cts)

ASSAULT FIRST DEGREE (2 cts)

ASSAULT SECOND DEGREE (2 cts)

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

REG FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION

POSS OF FIREARM MINOR

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

LOADED HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN ON PERSON

CDS: POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+

CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST

FIREARM/DRUG TRAF CRIME

CDS: DISTR ETC. W/FIREARM

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000

ARRESTED:

17 Year-Old Male (Charged as adult)| 400 Block Queenstown Road | Severn, MD 21144

Note: We are not identifying the teen, nor including his booking photo as this case may revert back to juvenile court.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB