September 25, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (300 JURORS FOR RAMOS, TWIST IN PASADENA SHOOTING, PG STR LAWS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Many thanks to our sponsor: The Twist & Stout Festival on September 28th. Tix & info: bit.ly/TwistStout2019

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…A plot twist in the case of a Pasadena homeowner shooting an intruder to death. 300 jurors to report to court house on Friday for the Ramos trial. Live! Casino & Hotel grants are announced. Prince George’s County has some short term rental laws about to go into effect. The Oriole’s stink and so does their attendance. We missed our #TicketTuesday yesterday, so we’re making up for it today! And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast