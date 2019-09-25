School bus driver charged with DUI

Anne Arundel County Police have charged a school bus driver with driving while under the influence after she was found slumped over the wheel of the bus along Route 100.

There were no children on the bus when this incident happened on September 18th.

Angela Cassidy was a driver for the Monarch Academy.

School buses are contracted to Anne Arundel County Public Schools. The school system has said Cassidy is no longer eligible to drive fir the district.

